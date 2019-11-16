Four In Custody After Man Robbed In Home

Four men are in police custody after a man was robbed in his Coconut Grove home on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly after 7pm, two armed men entered a home on First Street, held the victim at bay and robbed him of cash, before getting into a brown Nissan Cube and speeding away.

Mobile Division officers intercepted the vehicle with four men on Oxford Avenue. Officers conducted a search and recovered a .380 pistol.

The men were taken into custody and are expected to be formally charged in court next week.