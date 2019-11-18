It's Time To Change

EDITOR, The Tribune

Were it not for the tragic context, it would be difficult not to see the humour in a country so comically backward that its court system can be used to stop the government’s demolition of illegal, substandard shanty towns, only to have them demolished by a Hurricane between hearings, killing hundreds.

When an institution’s function becomes clearly and obviously divergent from the daily realities and vital interests of the community it serves, it is time to consider doing things differently. The absurd overuse of the ‘contempt’ mechanism by our courts to shield the institution from societal scrutiny has led to ever wider divergence on many fronts. You may even be (needlessly) fearful of printing this letter.

ANDREW ALLEN

Nassau

November 12, 2019