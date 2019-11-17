Pm Gives Backing For Legal Marijuana

By RASHAD ROLLE

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis says he favours decriminalising possession of small amounts of marijuana and making the substance legal for medicinal and/or scientific purposes.

Becoming the first sitting prime minister to publicly support some form of marijuana decriminalisation, he told The Tribune yesterday he hopes the decriminalisation process will happen before the end of this term.

He said he is eagerly awaiting the release of a report by the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana to help chart the way forward on the substance, which has been illegal since 1929. He said as the country’s leader, he feels responsibility to have the matter properly examined.

“Many Bahamians including young men have been convicted for possession of small amounts of marijuana resulting in criminal records and the loss of a job or inability to find employment,” he said yesterday. “A good number have also been incarcerated for periods of time. Some cannot afford bail.

“Studies have shown that CBDs (Cannabidiol) have been proven to aid patients suffering from various diseases including cancer, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease. Other Caribbean countries have taken steps to or are considering the decriminalising of marijuana for various purposes, including Antigua and Barbuda as well as St Vincent and the Grenadines, Cayman Islands, US Virgin Islands, Bermuda and Puerto Rico.”

The Minnis administration has inched toward a more progressive stance on the drug. Earlier this month its top appointee to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee, Paul Farquharson, called on young and first-time offenders convicted of drug possession crimes to get their criminal records expunged.

“If you were to take a poll among young people, a whole lot of them have tried marijuana,” Mr Farquharson said. “Unfortunately, some of them get caught...so I am particularly interested in the young people and giving them another chance.”

It’s not clear when the commission, which has had several extensions, will produce its report on marijuana.

Commission co-chair Quinn McCartney said last month that officials will visit Canada this month to research.

“We are still working on it,” he said yesterday. “Hoping to get a preliminary report to the minister by the end of this month.”

The group was initially expected to hand over its findings in April.

Following his trip to Jamaica last month, Mr McCartney said he does not support some elements of that country’s marijuana decriminalisation policies.