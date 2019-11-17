Pm Gives Backing For Legal Marijuana

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis says he favours decriminalising possession of small amounts of marijuana and making the substance legal for medicinal and/or scientific purposes.
Becoming the first sitting prime minister to publicly support some form of marijuana decriminalisation, he told The Tribune yesterday he hopes the decriminalisation process will happen before the end of this term.
He said he is eagerly awaiting the release of a report by the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana to help chart the way forward on the substance, which has been illegal since 1929. He said as the country’s leader, he feels responsibility to have the matter properly examined.
“Many Bahamians including young men have been convicted for possession of small amounts of marijuana resulting in criminal records and the loss of a job or inability to find employment,” he said yesterday. “A good number have also been incarcerated for periods of time. Some cannot afford bail.
“Studies have shown that CBDs (Cannabidiol) have been proven to aid patients suffering from various diseases including cancer, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease. Other Caribbean countries have taken steps to or are considering the decriminalising of marijuana for various purposes, including Antigua and Barbuda as well as St Vincent and the Grenadines, Cayman Islands, US Virgin Islands, Bermuda and Puerto Rico.”
The Minnis administration has inched toward a more progressive stance on the drug. Earlier this month its top appointee to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee, Paul Farquharson, called on young and first-time offenders convicted of drug possession crimes to get their criminal records expunged.
“If you were to take a poll among young people, a whole lot of them have tried marijuana,” Mr Farquharson said. “Unfortunately, some of them get caught...so I am particularly interested in the young people and giving them another chance.”
It’s not clear when the commission, which has had several extensions, will produce its report on marijuana.
Commission co-chair Quinn McCartney said last month that officials will visit Canada this month to research.
“We are still working on it,” he said yesterday. “Hoping to get a preliminary report to the minister by the end of this month.”
The group was initially expected to hand over its findings in April.
Following his trip to Jamaica last month, Mr McCartney said he does not support some elements of that country’s marijuana decriminalisation policies.
Comments
mandela 14 hours, 7 minutes ago
Amen Doc. that's what I'm talking about, I hoped the commission visited the Netherlands they have the most experience in/on this subject more than every other country out there combined. Mr. Farquharson recommends after 5 years records cleaned that's bulls$$t, decriminalize for small amounts point-blank, then the RBPF can go after real criminals and stop running behind persons with a joint.
proudloudandfnm 11 hours, 49 minutes ago
Really don't need to be wasting money and time on a political commission. Let your friends go get a real job. Just legalize the stuff already....
Ashinnabash 9 hours, 10 minutes ago
try go sit down somewhere with your negativity
Kalikgold 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
lol
proudloudandfnm 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
He need to go smoke a joint and chill....
jayjay 10 hours, 20 minutes ago
It's about damn time!
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
Personal use of marijuana should be decriminalised ............ no person should be locked up for a smoking a joint.
TalRussell 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Colony of Out Islands legalisation weed, 365 days on the other side from today!
Where are Queen's crown Imperialists red shirts cabinet ministers, prepping for its passing Weed Laws to get to dictate, how and for what means the user gets rolls a joint, and how much will he/she have paid for that right - so legislated, whereby 97 percent the price that the User will pay, will not be earmarked make its way passed the Capitalists Legalised Extortion markups to ever wind up into the vaults PopoulacesPurse, yes, no ... You don't make colony's Comrade PM, gives his backing Weed use up, you just, can't.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
what a...shouldn't he discuss this with his minister of health? Did he miss him at the last cabinet meeting? and whats the point of having a commission appointed if hes gonna make some random off the cuff assessment? cause you and I know he een research nuttin. meanwhile the man who call brave davis a monkey still have his position, the BEC CEO hasnt been removed, Lanisha still in cabinet and no word yet that Oban is cancelled
TalRussell 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Ma comrade ThisIsOurs, some might be tempted say it might even be seen by some as being neatly packaged advertisement intending target the friendly red shirts Capitalists who just might be open be generous towards funding the party's 2022 general election campaign, yes, no ..
joeblow 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
This is just another way to keep blacks illiterate and uneducated for them to be more easily manipulated by those in power. medical marijuana may be of benefit to those with certain medical illnesses (cancers certain kinds of seizures) but why can 't we build up our young people instead of encouraging them to escape reality?
Sad that people can't see this
BONEFISH 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
The Bahamas will bring up the rear in it's reform of marijuana laws.Any progressive ideas come to this country years later after they have been done in other countries.
