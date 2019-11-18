Police Probe House Fire

POLICE on New Providence are investigating a fire which destroyed a home on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, Fire Service officers responded to a call of a building fire at Tucker Road in the Big Pond Subdivision. Upon their arrival, officers met a home fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, however the home was completely destroyed. There were no injuries reported during this incident.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.