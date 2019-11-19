Feeding 5,000 Families

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

IN an effort to fight hunger in the country, AML Foods Limited has launched its fourth annual "Feed 5,000 Families" give back initiative, which will help provide meals to families in need during the holidays.

During a press conference held at Solomon's in Yamacraw yesterday, AML Group Marketing Manager Derrick Allahar said the company, in partnership with the Bahamas Feeding Network, is aiming to distribute 3,750 Christmas meal packages to families in need within the community.

Each package will consist of a picnic ham, a whole chicken, a box of stuffing, four canned goods and a five-pound bag of rice that can feed a family of four.

"This will equate to helping more than 15,000 persons who otherwise will not be able to enjoy a holiday meal….. (and) to jumpstart the initiative in honour of our 30th year anniversary, AML has pledged a donation of $30,000," he said.

Last year, $134,000 was raised in support of the cause. However, this year, Mr Allahar said AML Foods hopes to raise $150,000, which will also help to assist those families affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Philip Smith, executive director of Bahamas Feeding Network, said: "Since the hurricane, we (at BFN) have been cooking 1,200 meals a day for the evacuees in the centres. So, on a weekly basis, at the Bahamas Feeding Network, we are doing just under 12,000 meals weekly.

"And what we're finding is persons who are living with family members of friends here in Nassau - coming from Abaco and Grand Bahama -- that those persons are finding it difficult to provide food for themselves or the persons who they're staying with are having difficulties providing for them."

Added to the list of persons in need, Mr Smith said, are those individuals who are experiencing food insecurity on a daily basis.

"Department of Statistics say that there are probably 43,000 persons that experience food insecurity in The Bahamas... these statistics were done more than five years ago...so, now we are probably looking at 60,000 (or) I would think a minimum of 60,000 persons," he continued.

Therefore, members of the corporate community and the general public are asked to purchase or donate towards the purchase of a Christmas dinner package valued at $40.

Purchases can be made at all of Solomon's, Solomon's Fresh Market stores and Cost Right locations in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

This initiative began November 14 and will continue to December 19.

Christmas dinner packages will be distributed on December 20 in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

According to Mr Smith, Christmas meal packages are expected to be distributed in Abaco as well.

"We look forward to ensuring that as many persons as possible, particularly those affected by Hurricane Dorian, are assured of a hearty Christmas meal as a result of the success of this initiative," he said.