Missing Pilot's Brother Calls For Higher Aviation Standards

By SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

THE brother of missing pilot Byron Ferguson wants stronger aviation standards to be implemented as a result of the family's legal battle.

On November 8, 2018, Mr Ferguson's aircraft plunged into waters off Nirvana Beach. A portion of the aircraft was reportedly spotted above water on that fateful Thursday night, however, Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers called off the search after a few hours until the following morning. When divers returned the next day, the aircraft was no longer in that location.

This move and the decision to not secure the plane are among other objections filed in a judicial review application made earlier this year by the pilot's family. Mr Ferguson's brother and attorney, Bjorn Ferguson told The Tribune that no other family should be subjected to this.

"There is a standard in every single incident and crash, there is a standard and an international standard, and every victim or every incident deserves that standard. My brother's incident in my view was below the standard. And we can't speak on one hand and talk about wanting to become an aviation mecca or a place for aviation registry and we don't have the basics together. Wider than us, this is to inform the industries and the agencies in aviation at large what should happen when an incident like this occurs. Any good that can come from this, should be capitalised," said Mr Ferguson.

Christina Galanos is the lead attorney in the matter and the respondents in the application are Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel, Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson, Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority Director Charles Beneby and the Office of the Attorney General.

Last November, Mr Ferguson departed West Palm Beach Country Park Airport en route to Lynden Pindling International Airport, however his plane crashed in waters off Nirvana Beach. Prior to the incident, Mr Ferguson told Air Traffic Control that he had engine problems.

His brother said that the family will exhaust all options including a lawsuit, in having some answers over the decisions that were made concerning his brother's crash. "All legal remedies and options are on the table and we will take them one at a time," he said.

The family recently held a memorial service at Bethel Baptist Church on the one-year anniversary of the incident. His brother said the pilot is deeply missed by his family and they are attempting to find closure.

The attorney said: "What is so much more damaging and painful is when you have government officials coming in or attempting to defend foolishness. I speak for myself, it's all a part of healing and I am still hurt by this and need to find some sort of closure. My family as well. This has been a nightmare for us."