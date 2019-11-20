Potter’S Cay Security To Rise After Sex Attack

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
TRANSPORT Minister Renward Wells says officials are looking to boost security at Potter’s Cay after a woman was assaulted there.
Last week a woman was beaten, sexually assaulted and thrown into water at the dock by two men around 1am on November 11, police said. Her attackers left the area and the woman was rescued by a passing vessel hours later, shortly after 6am.
Police subsequently arrested a 41-year-old man and were said to be searching for a second suspect. The status of their investigation into the matter is unclear.
Mr Wells told reporters yesterday: “There is security out at Potter’s Cay. We’re looking at how we can increase that to 24-hour security because that is the issue. We are looking into it but again, those kinds of matters are for the police, there is a police station there. There was a development process going on at Potter’s Cay for lighting, security, new buildings. We have gone to phase two of that development. Phase three, I believe a part of that was CCTV cameras and others and the government is still moving forward to it. We also said about a year and a half ago about how we could move a public private partnership to complete operations at Potter’s Cay.”
There have been several notable crimes at Potter’s Cay dock in the last year.
In May, two men were shot and killed at the dock.
About three months earlier, in February, another man was shot dead at the dock.
The killings prompted a boost in security that attracted the ire of vendors who accused police of being too heavy handed with patrons.
