Time To Dispense With Military Side Of Police

EDITOR, The Tribune

Is it long overdue to change the military posture of the Royal Bahamas Police to a pure appearance of a civil Police Force?

Much time has passed and we have the military side of our uniformed services the Royal Bahamas Defence Force who are purely military – surely it is time they presume that official position as they have already in standing the guard at Government House?

What would this mean? Guards of Honour would consist of only the RBDF…one addition I would make is to equip that guard with the police pith helmet…not too much of an expense in-fact if they use the pitch helmets of the Police zero costs just remove the red sash.

The Police would be on duty controlling traffic - spectators - security, etc…hopefully trained with civil order control…watch the UK-France or anywhere else the Police always have their back to the parade looking into the spectators – crowds as from there danger will potentially come.

Yes there will be the traditionalists who will scream, but if the Police posture is a civil force then the ministry aspect needs to be removed.

D K MINUS

Nassau

November 12, 2019