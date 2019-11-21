An Example Of How Not To Talk To The Boss

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I wish every school-age child of The Bahamas would get a copy of the November 19 edition of The Tribune in order to read the front page article about the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union (BTCU) and its ongoing disagreement with Transport Minister Renward Wells. A portion of a missive, which was penned by BTCU executives, was printed in the said article. This particular missive is a classic case study on how not to address those in delegated authority. Not only was the missive uncouth, belittling and disrespectful, it also was fiercely combative and tribalistic – as if the union is spoiling for a fight with the Minnis administration. The leadership of the BTCU must mind its manners. Whatever one thinks of Wells, he is a Parliamentarian and a Cabinet minister. If our leaders behave in such fashion, why are we surprised at the high rate of juvenile delinquency?

The tenor of the BTCU communication does not augur well for any headway the union purportedly hopes to gain in negotiations between union executives and the Minnis administration. I wouldn't blame Wells for rejecting the union's demands. The union should issue an apology to the minister.

Additionally, BTCU executives should strongly consider enrolling in courses on etiquette, so as to know how to engage with those in delegated authority civilly.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport,

Grand Bahama,

November 20, 2019.