Chamber Director Backs Unions Groups' Merger

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

A private sector labour specialist yesterday backed the proposed merger between The Bahamas' two trade union bodies on the basis that it will be "better for workers" and end previous in-fighting.

Peter Goudie, The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation's director responsible for union relations, told Tribune Business it was a "good thing" that the National Congress of Trade Unions (NCTU) and the Trades Union Congress (TUC) are planning to unite into one umbrella union.

"They have tried this before in the past but failed," Mr Goudie said, speaking after attending yesterday's National Tripartite Council meeting at which members were fully briefed on the unions' intentions. "But now it seems as if they are really going ahead. They have set up a working committee and we will see how it will go after that. They have decided to try again, which is great news.

"The chamber always thought that the two umbrella unions should stop fighting and be on the same page. It is better for the country and better for the workers. At the end of the day the chamber views it as a positive thing for workers. Having two different voices to talk to, rather than talking to one voice, was always difficult and hard to handle.

"Just as the chamber stands up for employers and came together, so should the unions. They reported that they have finally decided to come together, and that they seem to be more positive at this time."