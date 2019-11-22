Swiss Man Charged With Possession Of Dangerous Drugs

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

A SWISS man was charged in the Magistrate’s court on Friday with possession of 7.4 pounds of dangerous drugs.

Rene Buffat, 66, of Switzerland appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with one count each of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, importation of dangerous drugs, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, and conspiracy to import dangerous drugs.

It is alleged that on November 21 in New Providence, Baffat was found in possession of cocaine, with intent to supply, according to the court dockets. It is also alleged that on that same day, Baffat imported cocaine into the country.

Furthermore, it is alleged that sometime between November 13-21, Buffat, being concerned with others, conspired to possess the drugs with intent to supply.

It also alleged that sometime between November 13-21, Buffat, along with others, conspired to import the drugs.

According to initial police reports, shortly before noon on Thursday, November 21, Drug Enforcement Unit officers, acting on information, conducted a search of a man’s luggage at Lynden Pindling International Airport and uncovered a black taped package with suspected cocaine.

The drugs were estimated to weigh 7.4 pounds and were worth $50,000.

Buffat pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. Magistrate Forbes noted his court does not have the jurisdiction or authority to grant bail. However, the magistrate said Buffat does have the option of applying to the Supreme Court.

Buffat told the court he was not aware that drugs were on him. He also said he had no reason to commit the crime and claimed to be a victim of a scam.

However he was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services until March 16, 2020 when he is set to stand trial.