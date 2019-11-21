Trio Held On Immigration Conspiracy

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

TWO women and one man accused of a litany of fraud charges were arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Haitian national Jane Doe aka “Jelica Joseph” aka “Jelica Shemika Moss”, 19, of Collins Avenue; Haitian national Carline Moss, 44, of Collins Avenue and Garfield Jamal Moss, 36, of Stapleton Gardens were all charged before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

As it relates to the teenager, in the first count of possession of false documents, it is alleged that on April 24, 2018 and November 15, 2019, she was in possession of a forged document — a Haitian passport bearing the name Jelica Joseph Moss — with the intent to deceive.

On the second count of uttering false documents, it is alleged that on July 8, she presented a Haitian passport bearing the name Jelica Joseph Moss knowing the document was false.

The third count is in reference to possession of false documents. It is alleged that on July 1 to November 15, she had a police record bearing the name Jelica Joseph.

The fourth count was uttering of a fraudulent document. It is alleged that on July 8, 2019 she uttered a police record with the name Jelica Joseph.

On the fifth count — intent to deceive — it is alleged that on July 2 to November 15, she was in possession of a false medical certificate. For sixth count, it is also alleged that on July 8 she uttered the false medical certificate.

On the seventh count, it is further alleged that on August 21, 2018 and November 15, she possessed a false document which was a Centreville Primary School letter. Count eight involves uttering that false letter.

The three suspects were all charged with fraud by false pretences for count nine. It is alleged that on July 1 to July 8, Carline Joseph obtained a Bahamian police record from the criminal records office by means of false pretences.

Count 10 alleged during the same time as count nine, the three being concerned together, attempted to obtain from Family Medical Clinic on Faith Avenue a medical certificate by false pretences.

In count 11 it is alleged the trio conspired to commit fraud. They are accused of being concerned together on November 28, 2017 to November 15, 2019 with a common purpose to commit fraud by false pretences.

Count 12 alleged that on July 8 to November 15, while concerned together with the intent to defraud, the trio attempted to obtain Bahamian citizenship for “Jelica Shermika Moss” and Caroline Joseph by false pretences.

The final count was fraud by false pretences on November 13. It is alleged that a Haitian passport was obtained from the Haitian consulate for “Jelica Joseph” by means of false pretences.

The trio opted to have the matter heard in Magistrates Court. The 19-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to all 13 charges, while Carline Moss, and Garfield Jamal Moss pleaded not guilty to the five charges.

The group was denied bail. Magistrate Vogt-Evans told the trio they can apply to Supreme Court for bail following a check on their immigration status.

They were all remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until February 13, 2020 when they are to stand trial.