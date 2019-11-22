ATLANTIS, Paradise Island, in conjunction with the local Sister Sister Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group is set to host “Walk In Paradise 2019” at 8:30am on Saturday.

Now in its 12th year, Walk In Paradise unites breast cancer survivors from South Florida with survivors here in the Bahamas, and takes participants on a brief journey at the Atlantis resort.

An estimated 150 persons, including the 60 survivors who will cruise from South Florida, are expected to take part in this year’s event, which will be followed by a survivor’s ceremony in the area of Carmine’s Restaurant at Marina Village. “As is the custom, the ceremony will include a welcome address and performances by several school choirs. We invite your organisation to come out and cover this event and help to spread awareness about breast cancer and its effects.