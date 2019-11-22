Woman In Hospital After Shooting

POLICE are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that left a woman in hospital on Thursday night.

According to reports, shortly after 10pm, two women were at Amos Ferguson Street when they got into an argument with a man they knew, who shot them before running away. One of the injured women was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition. The second woman declined medical attention.

Meanwhile, a man is in custody following an armed robbery.

According to reports, shortly before 1:00am, a man was walking on Quarry Mission Road when he was approached by a another man armed with a firearm, who, before running away, robbed him of a gold chain and a cell phone. Police Officers responded to this incident and while searching the immediate area, arrested a 20 -year-old Hospital Lane man in connection with the incident. The police also recovered an illegal hand gun.

Investigations are continuing in both matters. Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.