Archer Back With A New Vile Rant

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN says his family is distraught after Omar Archer, the registrar of contractors in The Bahamas, “falsely claimed” in a viral video that a relative of his committed indecent and illegal acts involving a minor.

Mr Archer attacked Kyle Dean, a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporter in a video that has been viewed more than 16,000 times on social media this month. “Everyone knows that your (relative) was charged for molestation of a minor…” Mr Archer says in the nearly sevenminute clip. “I ga show you what bad mind do, you gon’ regret (expletive) with me bro, straight up, now you brought me out of my shell, I gon’ dismantle what’s left of your stink (expletive), no good piece of (expletive), child (expletive), I gon’ (expletive) all you up. Now this is your only warning, ‘Brave’ Davis, you too Picewell Forbes and you too. . .Glenys, I gon’ (expletive) all y’all up…”

In the video, Mr Archer justifies the rant by accusing Mr Dean of attacking the Minnis-led government through a Facebook page, Bahamians Against Corruption. Mr Dean claimed yesterday that he is not the operator of that page.

“The comments he made are distressing, they are untrue, they are unwarranted and as a professional I should not be subjected to the attacks of a political appointee, especially when I have a career that is sensitive,” Mr Dean said.

“My family is very much offended and stunned by it because they did nothing to warrant these attacks and upon the video circulating they have sought legal advice. That nothing has been done to censor him by his bosses is even much more stunning to my family. The family is very much hurt. The comments were also very careless because sexual molestation or unlawful sexual intercourse with minors is a serious issue. It’s not something that should be used to exact revenge on your opponents.”

Mr Dean said his family has been bombarded by calls since the video went viral.

“We’ve had so many people reach out to us who are concerned about the emotional and psychological impact they think his comments may have had on my family,” he said. “We’ve received calls form people calling on my family to rise above the fray during this time of unwarranted attacks by a high-ranking official.

“When the government appoints people to the public service to high-ranking positions, they should be held responsible for their actions and what they do. Regardless of how much a person is politically connected, they should never get away with making such libellous statements against people without repercussions.”

Since his controversial appointment as registrar of contractors, Mr Archer has made headlines for a number of reasons, including by openly criticising Works Minister Desmond Bannister and Director of Works Melanie Roach.

Yesterday, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said such attacks are unprecedented from someone employed by the government. He claimed Mr Archer’s continued employment is a source of tension for Mr Bannister and Ms Roach and he questioned if Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is protecting him for political reasons.

“There is no precedent for this kind of conduct by a civil servant,” Mr Davis said. “I’m aware that there are tensions existing between the minister responsible for works and other ministers and the director of works because of the conduct of this individual, which is unprecedented. If he wants to become a public commentator on events, I think he needs to find himself another job and/or the government can engage him as a consultant to their party. But to allow him to carry on like that on the public purse with no repercussion is unacceptable. If the minister of works realises this man’s conduct is not in keeping with general orders and generally accepted conduct of a public servant and he cannot do anything about it, then there must be somebody else keeping that person employed and that obviously could only be the prime minister of the Bahamas.”

Mr Archer, who has had several run-ins with the law over the years, was a visible supporter of the FNM in the lead-up to the general election. His current position in government was not advertised to other potential applicants and the terms of his employment have not been made public.

The Tribune reached out to Mr Archer for comment but he did not reply.