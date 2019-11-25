Do Something New

EDITOR, The Tribune

I was born in a time when elitist education was the order of the day (1970s). Currently, both globally and locally there is a move to increase access to education. There will definitely be a compromise on quality happening in most western educational institutions.

The Bahamas and most of the Caribbean cannot afford to lose at least about 25% of our youth who never get a tertiary education in a modern world that will require advance training beyond high school. However, the schools modus operandi are designed for students like I was – good academic background, supportive mom and non-violent. The modern student has mainly weak academic background, few supportive parents and are more aggressive and outspoken.

As an educator, I read omnivorously and it gives insight but reality is harder than theory. The solution is more remedial work for students deficient and more conflict resolution training for the teacher and other faculty. This is a start but as you implement you improve. There are many other changes such as teaching with technology, but let’s do something instead of continue status quo and wonder why there are thousands of gang members in the Bahamas. Do something different! Most educators believe that strict discipline is essential for academic success and it’s true but that locks out the majority. We can no longer build a world with a tiny ruling elite, then use the police force to suppress the unsuccessful aspirant that turned to crime when statistically the results were predictable-madness.

BRIAN PLUMMER

Nassau,

November 5, 2019.