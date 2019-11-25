Editorial: Time To Show Omar Archer The Door

TO jump out of the second floor window of a court room - for whatever reason - is not the act of someone thinking straight.

This is perhaps the single most headline grabbing moment in the colourful career of Omar Archer.

He’s had his run-ins time and time again and for many became one of those weird characters screaming on the fringes of public debate.

There wasn’t an eyebrow left unraised when, out of nowhere, the Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis made him the government-appointed Registrar of Contractors. Archer’s eccentric past hardly screamed “This man must be trusted with a government office”.

Sure enough it wasn’t long before he was making waves again, demanding the dismissal of Director of Works Melanie Roach for alleged favouritism in granting works to specific contractors.

Ms Roach had to patiently point out that her position didn’t actually allow her to select contractors. She was, she assured the public, a loyal and honest civil servant who had devoted her life to public service and never once had her integrity been questioned before Mr Archer started throwing charges against her.

Minister of Works Desmond Bannister quickly leapt to her defence, saying: “She brings an exceptional level of integrity to the ministry; has the highest degree of respect from myself and from her professional colleagues and is a workaholic, who has carried a tremendous burden of modernising our outdated roads and infrastructure throughout the country,” he said. “It is an honour for me to work with her.”

Now it seems Mr Archer has found a new target in the person of PLP supporter Kyle Dean who he accuses of operating a Facebook page titled Bahamas Against Corruption, something Mr Dean denies.

Mr Archer’s vile, foul-mouthed tirade against Mr Dean has now been seen on social media more than 16,000 times.

In it he also uses foul language against a number of leading PLP party members.

If the Prime Minister hasn’t seen the video may we suggest someone in his office sits him down for a few seconds and shows him what Mr Archer is up to.

Then hopefully this bad joke being played out on the public can come to the swift end it deserves.

Whatever value Dr Minnis sees in Mr Archer, however much he or the FNM think he’s worth hanging on to, they’re wrong.

Show him the door.

Peter Nygard and complaints which deserve our full attention

Peter Nygard’s history in The Bahamas has, it feels, not seen a day without controversy.

Whether it is illegally dredging the ocean floor, rowing with his billionaire neighbour, his lavish generosity to politicians and businessmen, the headlines have chronicled his every move.

There has long been something distasteful in the stories people routinely recount about what goes on at the parties staged at his home in Lyford Cay.

Many young women openly admit spending time there with friends, enjoying his hospitality. Others, so we heard, suffered cruelly for their innocence.

These were only unproven stories – until today. Now it appears Nygard – should he ever find his way back to The Bahamas – may have to explain himself. Bahamas police have been confronted with six official complaints alleging rape and sexual assault by the Canadian billionaire.

Due process must now follow. The police we expect to do a thorough and professional job, examining the alleged victims’ stories and coming to a decision on whether to forward matters to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further action.

We know the police will not be blind to the fact that Nygard is a powerful man with unlimited cash at his disposal. There are already serious concerns by the lawyers for the girls who have lodged their complaints that somehow they will be persuaded to change their stories.

Nygard himself has already thrown into the public arena that his accusers have themselves been paid to damage his reputation.

Clear heads are going to be needed here. Commissioner Ferguson needs to be on his guard. Every step must be made to protect these women and, if their stories seem credible, to make sure they have their day in court to confront the man they say abused them.

It may be tempting for people to think there could be a quick pay day in it for them by helping Nygard discover who his accusers are. This may even include policemen which would be the ultimate betrayal of the trust the public places in them.

Rest assured, The Tribune - like many others - will be watching closely over the coming months how this all plays out.