Insight: Numbers Don’T Lie - We Need More Than Smart Technology To Turn Back Crime

By Malcolm Strachan

AFTER the shared relief at the end of 2018 as the murder count was held to 91 - the lowest in nine years - the Bahamian people had high hopes the tide was turning. Shepherding a nation after the bloodshed-filled years under the former administration, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ appointment of ex-assistant police commissioner Marvin Dames as the Minister of National Security was starting to pay dividends. In 2019, doubling down on their commitment to tackle crime, Mr Dames touted the government’s nearly $11m investment in technological enhancements to the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s crimefighting arsenal. With $8.9m for the government’s CCTV programme and $1.9m for the introduction of ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology, we hoped to see a further decline.

However, the criminal underworld has proven itself to be resilient. Murders are already trending higher than last year and a recent uptick in armed robberies, which typically rise before Christmas, has seen a familiar uneasiness beset the public.

Yet, when Bahamians would prefer to hear from a dogged Commissioner of Police, instead, every statement coming from Commissioner Anthony Ferguson sounds like it’s coming from a public relations officer. On multiple occasions when questioned by the media, he has been resolute in that his policing plan is currently working and that Bahamian people should not live in fear.

Be that as it may, when we hear of other citizens being robbed at gunpoint, one tends to think, “that could have been me”. Hence, Ferguson sounds like he is either living in an alternate reality or he is not in tune with the Bahamian people, and thus unqualified to do the job.

Lucky for Ferguson, the visible police patrols and the decrease in murders last year may have been enough to ensure the people still believe in his ability. However, his penchant to try to save face is an undesired quality.

The Bahamian people - particularly those of us living in the densely populated capital - always feel near to the action, and thus, vulnerable to the criminal element. It provides little to no comfort when Ferguson continues to posit that all is well when we can clearly see that it is not. Although, this recent upswing in crime has come since the midpoint of the year, the implementation of crime-fighting technology that was supposed to ratchet up the RBPF’s capabilities does not seem to be working.

Instead of pandering to the Bahamian people as a politician would, a more meaningful indicator of the benefits of CCTV and ShotSpotter is to tell the Bahamian people how many crimes were prevented or solved as a result.

The mere fact that we’ve yet to see one headline heralding their benefits in helping the police solve a single crime says much more than the empty rhetoric.

Additionally, citizens that face the same daily challenges live by a “who feels it, knows it” principle – meaning we are likely to believe a brother or sister who has been a victim of crime over a spin artist. Accordingly, despite COP Ferguson’s unwavering belief that all is well, countless Bahamians would beg to differ. And those of us that make it day-to-day, thankful that we didn’t become the latest victim of crime, only feel more disconnected from the police.

While this voices the frustration and cynicism felt by some, this isn’t by any means an indictment on the many good, hard-working men and women of the police force. We know their job is one of great challenge and responsibility and we are grateful for the sacrifices they, along with their families, continue to make. The issue is solely with the executive continuing to speak to the Bahamian people as if we don’t travel these roads every day.

We read the papers. We hear the sounds of gunfire and mothers weeping over their dead sons. We see how shaken up our brothers, sisters, friends and co-workers are after being robbed by these savages. We simply want those tasked to protect and serve to acknowledge the same.

As it relates to the investments made by the government to increase the RBPF’s crimefighting capabilities, it ought to be determined if they have gotten a good return on their investment. And on a broader note, what key performance indicators exist to determine if the policing plan has been successful? What objectives did the police meet to confirm that things are as COP Anthony Ferguson says they are?

Subsequently, what other factors will be considered for the police to tackle crime next year, in the event it is determined that some of the technological upgrades did not yield the targeted benefits?

Perhaps the focus should also incorporate the punitive measures associated with these crimes. In the case where individuals are caught with firearms or being involved in the trafficking and distribution of dangerous weapons, what methods are the government considering to increase the risks being taken by these criminals? The mental math that today’s criminal performs when plotting to rob someone or settle a vendetta amounts to a small concession to get an enemy off the street for some of these perpetrators.

Much consideration has to be given to how this is being addressed.

The criminal justice system needs reform and lawmakers need to ensure that stiffer penalties are enforced. Dames, whom is at fault for, up to this point, not bringing any legislation to Parliament that addresses some of these issues, needs to take the gloves off. While technology was a welcomed approach, criminals seem unflappable, as killings persist, and citizens are being robbed and assaulted at all times of the day.

Those in charge have to get serious and stop deflecting and attempting to assure the electorate that everything is okay.