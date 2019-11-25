Man Stabbed In Nightclub

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing incident that left one New Providence man in hospital early yesterday morning.



According to reports, shortly after 2am, a man was at a night club on Maxwell Lane in Rock Crusher Subdivision when he got into an argument that escalated with another man, which resulted in the man being stabbed. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.



Meanwhile, police on Grand Bahama are investigating a shooting that left two Freeport residents in hospital on Friday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said police received reports of a shooting in the Raleigh Drive area shortly 9pm.

She said uniformed and plain clothes officers went to the scene and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital by paramedics.

ASP Pinder reported that on arrival at the hospital, officers discovered a second victim with gunshot wounds to both legs.

The victims told officers that they were at Raleigh Drive when two males, one armed with a firearm, opened fire hitting them in the leg. They were treated by doctors and are both listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

ASP Pinder reported that two male suspects were later arrested and are assisting police with their investigations.

In other crime news, officers arrested a man after they recovered an illegal firearm and ammunition on Saturday night.

According to reports, shortly after 10pm, officers were on patrol on Spence Street when they saw a man walking. The man began to act suspicious which led to a search of the man. Officers recovered a 9-millimeter pistol which contained 14 rounds of ammunition.

The 34-year-old man of McCullough Corner was taken into police custody and is expected to be formally charged before a judge later this week.

Additionally, officers searched a bushy area on Kim’s Crescent off Baillou Hill Road and recovered 383 foil wrappings, two plastic bags and a container with suspected marijuana. The drugs were estimated to weigh two pounds with a street value of $2,000.

