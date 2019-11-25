Pm Congratulates Son As He Opens Clinic

By LEANDRA ROLLE

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis officially opened the Oxford Women’s Health Centre during a ceremony on Friday.

The centre, which focuses on women’s health, is operated by gynaecologist Dr Jamil Minnis – who is the prime minister’s son.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the nation’s leader congratulated his son on his new endeavour, while also noting that he never expected him to follow in his footsteps.

“The greatest time in any parent’s life is when they’re standing to congratulate their son and daughter and can see that they’ve succeeded because many kids that go off for training never return home,” the prime minister said.

“The fact that they have returned home showed the care and love for their country and the confidence they have in their country and I am very grateful and thankful for that.”

He continued: “I never expected (Jamil) to follow into my footsteps of becoming a physician… I’ve tried to encourage them to do law… but they did not listen to me and they both ended up in medicine.”

Prior to opening his obstetrics and gynaecology practice, Dr Jamil Minnis worked as an associate professor series II and clinical instructor at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta.

However, Dr Jamil Minnis noted the journey has not been an easy one. “I’ve had stumbles along the way. People think that everything is smooth and everything is easy, but it’s one of those things where sometimes you fall and sometimes you get down…,“ he told attendees.

“(But), if it wasn’t for the grace of God pushing me and keeping me up and keeping me afloat, then I would’ve given (up). So, I always every day just count my blessings.”