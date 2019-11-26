Police Hunt For Robbers

POLICE on New Providence are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the men responsible for a robbery and an armed robbery that occurred Sunday.
In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 9am, a woman was walking in the parking lot of a service station on Prince Charles Drive and Fox Hill Road when she was approached by a man who robbed her of a bag containing cash. The man escaped in a grey coloured Honda Accord, licence plate #AE1101. The vehicle was recovered a short time later.
In the second incident, shortly after 7pm, two women and a man were at the beach opposite the caves on West Bay Street when they were approached by two men who got out of a small dark coloured Toyota Passo. The men robbed them of two cell phones before getting back into the vehicle and speeding off.
Investigations are continuing.
