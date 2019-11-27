Sterling Names Bahamian To Head Local It Operations

Sterling Global Financial, the $10bn asset manager, has appointed Timothy Maura to head corporate information technology (IT) for its Bahamas operations.

“We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy Maura, a specialist who brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the private international wealth management sector,” said Stephen Tiller, Sterling’s president and chief operating officer.

“Having worked for almost two decades as chief executive and senior technician of Itech Bahamas, Tim’s practical knowledge, as well as superior communication skills combined with the ability to see the big picture is what makes him an excellent addition to the Sterling Global team.”

Mr Maura, a Bahamian who joined Sterling in June, specialises in corporate IT development with a focus on firewall security, server/workstation installation and support, application software support, networking, wireless and fibre optics.

A Nassau native, the 44 year-old Mr Maura attended a top tier boarding school in Connecticut prior to graduating from the College of Charleston where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree.

He holds several certifications, including CompTIA A+, MCP (Microsoft Certified Professional), MCSE (Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert) and CFOT (Certified Fibre Optic Technician).

“Sterling is an exciting company growing rapidly while remaining true to its expertise and core values, funding real estate projects and development through the investment funds managed by its growing team,” said Mr Maura. “It’s an honour to be part of that dynamic team.”

Among Sterling Global’s current projects is the massive $350m Sterling Hurricane Hole mixed-use development that will double the size of the site’s marina and create a “downtown” destination for Paradise Island with dining, shops, a food store, professional office space and harbourfront residences. Retail space in the first phase scheduled for completion in late 2020 is now fully leased with limited retail space remaining in the second building.

Sterling Global Financial and its subsidiaries, including Sterling Advisory Services, are also launching redevelopment projects in two Family Islands - the Sky Beach Club in Eleuthera and on Matt Lowe’s Cay in Abaco.