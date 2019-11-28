Hudson Estates Residents Happy To See Debris Being Removed

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS of Hudson Estates are relieved and happy about the removal of debris piles in that private subdivision, which is beginning to see some sort normalcy two months after Hurricane Dorian.

Damaged items which once lined the roadside have been hauled away, providing a clean and safe environment for families there.

Hudson Estates – which comprises three subdivisions in Grand Bahama — was one of many areas that was severely flooded by storm surge in early September.

Homes were underwater, some up to eight feet. Household goods and furnishings were destroyed and put out to the roadside for removal.

However, debris had not been moved about eight weeks following the passage of Dorian, and residents complained that it had posed a health and safety hazard to their families.

On Tuesday, The Tribune visited Hudson Estates and residents were very pleased that the debris was moved.

“The area looks much better… and I am very appreciative of it being removed,” said one elderly resident, who had initially expressed concerns about the safety of children in the area back in October.

“The area looks nice and it is good to come home to,” she said.



The woman, a resident of 30 years, had some four feet of water in her home. In addition to losing furnishings and household appliances, she lost four vehicles as a result of the flooding.

She indicated that Hudson Estates is now beginning to return to normalcy. “We have power here and debris is gone… so we are getting there,” she said, sipping a cup a tea on her porch.

She was not sure which entity was responsible for debris removal. “I was told that local government had moved it and then I had heard that something had been worked out with Sanitation Services,” she said.



Regardless of who moved it, she said: “It is awesome that (the debris) is gone, and I am very glad.”

Another resident, Patsy Davis, said: “I am feeling very good and I am thankful to whoever did it for us. I appreciate it and I am happy it is done.”

Ms Davis said that there is no longer an infestation of rodents, flies and cockroaches in the area.

“Our place looks very nice since they move it. We don’t have as much flies, rats and roaches anymore. So, I am happy that they did a good job.”

The elderly resident said had several feet of water “up to her neck” in her house during the storm and had to flee with her family, including her great grand baby.

“Our lives are starting to get back to some normalcy in Hudson,” she said on Tuesday.

Ms Davis said she has started repairs without any assistance from government or NEMA.

“Repairs are coming along, and we doing it ourselves. People come every day and say they gone try help but… they only coming, but ain’t doing nothing. I thank God my son who is do this work put all my Sheetrock in and plaster it, and I only have to paint now. I have no carpet on my floor yet.”