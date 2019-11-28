Man Accused Of Attempted Murder

A GRAND Bahama man has been charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court with attempted murder.

Cadwell Cooper, 22, of Beaconsfield Avenue, appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson in Court Three on Wednesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

It is alleged that on November 22, at Freeport, the accused shot two men. Cooper was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to March 3, 2020 for trial.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial.