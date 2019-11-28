Op-Ed: We Can't Send People Back To Damaged, Poor Homes

By Joseph Darville

Honorary Vice President

Rights Bahamas

Mr Frankie Campbell, Minister of Social Services, pictured, is a very compassionate and caring individual. I understand clearly his desire that individuals who are still housed in shelters need to get back to their homes. However, what is the condition of those homes? Most of the severely damaged homes are still infested with mould, vermin and other disease-carrying agents. Therefore, we cannot in good conscience send them back to such.

As Far as Grand Bahama is concerned, the situation is still untenable. Even those who are aware of mould information sessions do not have access to the necessary means financially to afford the necessary kits. This was enunciated very forcefully at an NGO meeting, with many in attendance, just last week. The greatest fear is for children who venture into these dwellings to sleep at night. The health consequences could be severe in the future. Entering some of these homes, one is stifled by the foul odour and life devouring elements one has to breathe in.

Firm recommendations are that every single home flooded to a certain degree should be inspected thoroughly before occupants are allowed to enter. Already, some people are sleeping on dried out mattresses thinking all is fine, while the mould inside of them is on a very fast journey of total internal infestation.

I understand clearly that those who have been dedicated to caring for others in shelters and elsewhere must be given a break, but one does do have to be a rocket scientist to figure that the hundreds who are unemployed could find meaningful work in relieving the tired and worn out. Remember too that the church leaders who have accumulated riches from the tithing of the poor should have it in their hearts now to do the Lord’s work by caring even more for his people.

The number of foreign aid organisations who have worked tirelessly to feed, clothe and water our people, in spite of the many challenges, need to be encouraged to stay as long as possible. This will only be possible if much greater appreciation is shown them locally and nationally. The people who benefit so significantly should be reminded of the necessity for good manners and the honest way to receive and distribute the goods afforded them.

Just to mention one organisation, THE WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN, with which I had to honour to volunteer for five weeks after Dorian, deserves a medal of honour. They and other food serving NGOs have fed the hungry of this country at a level of nutrition and deliciousness hardly experienced by many before the storm. Literally millions of meals have been lovingly prepared to be distributed among the hungry.

Now to see daily the hundreds standing in line for a little hand out brings tears to our eyes. I pray the government, and especially my good friend the Minister for Social Services, is allowed to make all necessary preparations so that when our sisters and brothers can no longer enjoy the safety and shelter provided since Dorian, their dignity is foremost in the arrangements to be made in accommodating them.