Us Travel Advisory Remains Unchanged

THE United States Embassy in Nassau has stressed that the US State Department’s overall travel advisory for The Bahamas has not changed since a previous level two advisory was issued in February.

In a post to its Facebook page, the embassy said an alert posted on the State Department’s website was only updated on Tuesday to remove “the special alert issued for Grand Bahama related to Hurricane Dorian.”

The embassy added: “The rest of the travel advisory for The Bahamas writ large remains unchanged.”

This came after this newspaper reported on Wednesday that the US had issued another travel alert for The Bahamas ahead of the holiday season due to the “increased risk” of becoming a victim of crime.

The Tribune is happy to correct the matter.