Woman’S Death Brings Murder Count To 91

POLICE are investigating two separate incidents that left a woman dead and one man in the hospital yesterday morning.

In the first incident, shortly after 7am, police said they were alerted to the partially nude body of a woman on a beach at Stokes Cabana in the Yamacraw area. At the scene, Chief Supt Solomon Cash said there was evidence of blunt force trauma, adding officers were investigating the possibility the victim was sexually assaulted. The woman was found near an abandoned home.

The killing brought the country’s murder count to 91 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

The country’s latest homicide came almost a week after National Security Minister Marvin Dames told reporters that police will be beefing up manpower in the capital as the holiday season approaches.

He was speaking on the increase of homicides for this year compared to last year’s figure around this time. The Minnis administration has previously said that they want to reduce the number of murders in the country to 85 by 2021. Last year, there were 91 murders, a decrease from 122 in 2017.

By having more manpower on the streets of Nassau, Mr Dames suggested that law enforcement officers are hoping to crack down on crime.

“I can assure members of the general public that the police are out there and in large numbers and they will continue to do what they have to do to ensure that the good people of this nation are safe...the police have assured me that they’re in holiday strategy mode...and to those that are hell bent on misbehaving, it’s just a matter of time before we get you off the streets and I make no apologies for that,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Eleuthera, police are investigating an officer-involved incident that resulted in a man being shot.

According to police reports, shortly after 1am, police in Eleuthera responded to a domestic dispute at Barrack Street in Harbour Island.

Police said while officers were escorting the suspect from the vehicle to the police station, he resisted and attempted to disarm the officers.

As a result, he was shot and later transported to New Providence for further medical attention.

Investigations into both matters are continuing.

Anyone with information on either of these matters is asked to call the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS (8477).