20 Years To Repay Bailout

SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Power and Light customers will pay for the company’s rate reduction bond for the next 20 years to bail-out the company – but the highest increase in electricity bills is only expected to last through 2020, according to Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

Mr Bannister, closing debate on the Electricity Rate Reduction Bill 2019 in the House of Assembly, said when the bonds are placed customers will pay the fee for the life of the bond, which is 20 years.

However the highest payments will only be the $20 to $30 dollar increase to electricity bills, for 10 months next year.

“The proposed rate reduction bond will be longer (20 years) than what is available to BPL in commercial banking markets (typically less than five years). This means the cost of debt service is spread out over time and is eventually outweighed by operational cost savings from the capital expenditure that is funded by the rate reduction bond. This minimises the cost impact on customers and indeed allows customers tariffs to be reduced over time,” he said.

After BPL customers suffered through one of the worst summers and parts of the fall due to load-shedding this year, Mr Bannister said December’s opening of the $95 million-dollar Wartsila plant is expected to improve the quality of electricity generation to New Providence.

“In the next two years, we should have 250 mega watts of reliable, inexpensive new power, that’s historical, it’s never ever happened in this country before. That is good news for Bahamians. No government in the history of this country has ever accomplished that. It is revolutionary and it’s a new paradigm, it is clean power and reliable power. And this will happen in three weeks when we get that new 132 megawatts online,” he said.

The works minister reminded parliamentarians that for many years New Providence shared the load of the Family Islands which show up in their electricity bills, but he explained that this is necessary.

“As the prime minister indicated, New Providence consumers subsidises the Family Islands. Because we want our brothers and sisters in the Family Islands to pay the same thing we pay here in New Providence and it would be unfair to charge them what power really costs,” said Mr Bannister.

The $650 million dollars used by BPL will go to the company’s debt refinancing, phase two of Wartsila, solar installations and LNG conversion in the Family Islands and installation of smart metres among other upgrades.