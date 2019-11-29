Pintard 'Puts Aid Before Politics' For Restoration

By DENISE MAYCOCK

MARCO City MP Michael Pintard has pledged to assist all his constituents in the restoration of their homes regardless of their politics.

While in Grand Bahama on Thursday, Mr Pintard hosted senior citizens of his constituency to a Thanksgiving luncheon at the Flamingo Restaurant in Castaways Resort.

He indicated that as an MP, helping the Bahamian people -- no matter their persuasion -- is his life's mission.

"Politics for me is absolutely secondary," he told the gathering. "What people decide in two-and-a-half years to me, today is largely irrelevant to me.

"We made a commitment that we are going to help in Marco City; that is the commitment we are going to live by. What you do with your politics later does not make a whole lot of difference to me," said the MP.

"When I ran in the campaign, I did not sell unrealistic dreams. I did not pretend to be somebody's saviour - I could never be that. But we committed in Marco City we wanted to be your partners."

He said the island is still reeling from the damage brought by Hurricane Dorian.

"We are not yet completely through the tragedy of Dorian. But, I believe that by the grace of God, and all of us pulling together, we can heal from the tragedy that we have experienced.

"It is very difficult in GB; the rest of The Bahamas does not completely understand it. It is difficult to understand unless you have experienced it."

He said he is aware that constituents are having to endure "difficult" conditions in their homes.

"You have come from homes where the walls are completely up, and the roof is on, but inside conditions are difficult. And we made a commitment that we are going to work with every family for as long as it takes to assist you in your restoration," he pledged.

"And that is why we have been on the road seven days a week…trying to render assistance, and we will continue to do so. So, those of you whose homes need to be gutted, have been gutted and need assistance, we intend to work with you."

Mr Pintard indicated that his team in Marco City intends to go home-by-home to assist in addressing leaks.

Additionally, he noted that the government has committed that up to $10,000 will be available to households through a voucher programme.

Meanwhile, Mr Pintard said his team will continue to distribute supplies such as plywood, Sheetrock, and shingles, etc.

"We are in this for the long haul," he told his constituents. "And while I make mention of beyond the next two-and-a-half years, I want to be crystal clear, politics for me is absolutely secondary."

Mr Pintard stressed: "I have told everybody who works with me that politics have to be secondary. Secondly, wherever at any point any member of the team has ever offended anyone of you, I apologise on their behalf.

"The truth of the matter is the pain is too great in the community for us to allow personal frustrations to run interference with doing what we have been called to do."

"For me, this is my life's mission. So, it is not an occupation, it ain't paying me enough for it to be an occupation - I would be doing something else.

"It is not about prestige value because praise from our people turns into the most vicious attacks tomorrow…

"It is about my mission and the mission many of you have because many of you have served this country with distinction for years. And we have not always been good to you in the times when you need us the most," he said.

"We are doing several things to help senior citizens in your homes to restore it bit by bit. We can't do it all, but we can do as much as can."

Mr Pintard stated that they have acquired a vehicle to provide transportation to senior citizens in Marco City.