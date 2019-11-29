Us Coast Guard Rescues Man Headed To Bahamas

A MAN had to be rescued by the US Coast Guard after setting sail for The Bahamas.

A helicopter crew hoisted the man to safety from his disabled sailing vessel off North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, about 170 miles east of the Pamlico Sound.

A Coast Guard command centre was notified by an electronic beacon aboard the man’s ship, and a family member confirmed he had recently set sail to the Bahamas.

Upon locating the vessel, the crew from an MH-60 Jayhawk made contact with the boat owner and learned the main mast had collapsed.

The man was hoisted from the vessel due to worsening weather conditions. He had no medical issues and was dropped off on the shore by air crews.