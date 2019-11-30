Atlantis Hits Out At Bpl After Outage

The Atlantis resort has hit out at Bahamas Power and Light following Friday night’s island-wide power outage.

A spokesperson said the power issues were “extremely disruptive” to the resort, which was close to 90 percent capacity.

“Last night’s power outage was extremely disruptive to our business and comes at considerable cost to Atlantis,” the spokesperson said.

“The resort was close to 90 percent occupancy and the irregular dips in power caused our backup generators to fail resulting in extreme inconvenience to our many guests.

“For the first time since Hurricane Dorian business was close to 2018 levels. This recurring power problem is most unfortunate especially given that the company has offered to deploy interim solutions and BPL has repeatedly rejected them.

“This blackout received international coverage on ESPN as it occurred during the final games of Battle 4 Atlantis. “

The outage hit New Providence shortly after 6pm, becoming island-wide at around 6.40pm. Before midnight, BPL said on its Facebook page that around 95 percent of customers had their power restored.