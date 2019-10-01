200m Final Place For Tynia Gaither

By BRENT STUBBS

DOHA, Qatar: Sprinter Tynia Gaither, erasing the disappointment of not getting into the women's 100 metre final three days ago, will make her second straight global appearance in the final eight of the 200m on Tuesday night at the Khalifa International Stadium.

At the International Amateur Athletic Federation's 17th World Championships, the Grand Bahamian native marked a season's best of 22.57 seconds for second place in the second of three heats behind American Brittny Brown, who won in 22.46.

That placed her sixth overall in the top eight heading into Wednesday night's final, led by Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, who took the third and final heat in 22.16.

For the 26-year-old Gaither, who was an eighth place finisher at the 2017 Worlds in London, England, the goal was to get back into the final. She did it, while fellow Bahamian Anthonique Strachan pulled up coming to the finish line in the third heat in 25.44.

"I feel a lot better than I did in the 100m," Gaither said. "I tried to get out of lane nine before the race, but that wasn't happening. When the race started, I knew I had to start well and I did the best I could to get off the curve."

Down the home stretch, Gaither said she showed tremendous improvement. It got her into the final - the second Bahamian at these championships to do so – after Shaunae Miller-Uibo earned her place in the 400m final that will be held on Thursday.

"A personal best and I want to get on the podium," said Gaither as she looks forward to winning her first ever global medal on the senior international scene.

Two years ago, Gaither made it to the half lap final with Miller-Uibo, who picked up a bronze medal. Miller-Uibo only concentrated on the 400m this year and is going after her first world title in the one-lap race.

The final is set for 3:35 pm EST.