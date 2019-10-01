Another Body Found In Abaco

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

MARSH HARBOUR - OFFICIALS in Abaco recovered human remains on Tuesday from a portion of the Pigeon Peas shanty town, after the discovery was made by workers of a company contracted to clean up the area.

The Tribune was on site when the discovery was made. Workers of Bill Simmons Construction Company confirmed they had been conducting clean up using heavy machinery when the body was seen.

As this unfolded, a team of officials, including those from the National Emergency Management Agency, were also visiting the site and stood several feet away from the body, which was wrapped in a white cloth.

They then alerted officials who loaded the remains on the back of a truck, which made the short journey to the Marsh Harbour Clinic.

Once there, The Tribune viewed two men remove the body and toss it into a refrigerated 40ft trailer.

Before the body was discovered, residents from both the Pigeon Peas and Mudd shanty towns, which were decimated by Hurricane Dorian, told The Tribune they were certain there were many more bodies to be found in the rubble.

On Sunday, Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson told The Tribune the official death count stood at 58, rising two from the previous figure.

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands has said the official death count could reach “staggering” proportions.

More than 600 people are still listed as missing in the aftermath of the storm.

For more on this story, see Wednesday’s Tribune.