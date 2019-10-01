Attempted Murder Suspect Granted Bail Ahead Of Trial

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old man has been granted bail before his trial alleging that he tried to kill a woman five months ago.

Justice Gregory Hilton granted Shannon Wilson $20,000 bail ahead of his impending trial for allegedly attempting to kill Adena Young on April 1.

As part of his bail conditions, Wilson must surrender his passport and is to be outfitted with an ankle monitoring device.

He is to report to the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday before 6pm, and is ordered not to have any contact with Crown witnesses.

In July, Wilson, of Cotton Wood Street, was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with attempting to murder Young.

According to initial reports, shortly after 7am on the date in question, Young was standing at the rear of a vehicle in front of her home on Boatswain Hill, when she was approached by two men armed with a firearm. The men, one of whom is alleged to have been Wilson, opened fire in her direction, wounding her, before fleeing the scene in a silver coloured Honda. Young was taken to hospital where she was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Wilson’s arraignment came months after he was acquitted of attempting to murder Detective Constable 3569 Kendrick Brown on June 10, 2016. Wilson’s attorney, David Cash, told The Tribune that Wilson was acquitted at the no-case submission stage by Justice Hilton in May.

During Wilson’s initial arraignment, Mr Cash also submitted that at the time the Crown claims his client attempted to murder Young, he was outfitted with an ankle bracelet as part of his bail conditions for his trial over the earlier allegations that he tried to kill D/C Brown.

Mr Cash also submitted his observation that no representative of Migrafill Security Company, which monitors the ankle bracelet Wilson was wearing at the time of the alleged incident, is listed as a witness, despite the company likely being able to provide a report outlining Wilson’s whereabouts on the date in question.