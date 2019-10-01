Gardiner Cruises Into 400m Semis

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DOHA, Qatar: Steven Gardiner's smooth and relaxed victory in heat five of the men's 400 metres secured him a berth into the semifinal on day five of the International Amateur Athletic Federation's 17th World Championships.

Unfortunately, Alonzo Russell's fifth place in the heat four at the Khalafa International Stadium on Tuesday was just shy of him booking his ticket to advance.

As Gardiner got out on top on the back stretch and built up such a significant lead that he was able to coast home holding off a late surge from Canada's Philip Osei in 45.87.

"I felt pretty good. Me and my coach (Gary Evans) talked over our race plan. We didn't want to go out there and run anything crazy, but if someone wanted to go and run crazy, I will let them go and come second," said Gardiner, who was taking it a bit cautious having picked up a flu virus since he arrived here.

"I just wanted to qualify. I ran a smooth race. I didn't get to use too much of my kick. I saved it for tomorrow."

Gardiner admits the semifinals won't be easy as Grenada's Kirani James is back in action. The 27-year-old, who became the youngest world champion at age 18 in 2011, took the fastest qualifying time of 44.94 over 21-year-old world leader Michael Norman of the United States, who did 45.00.

Gardiner, 24, will be out to get into final and try to return to the podium for the second straight championships after getting a silver in 2017 in London, England. The semifinals will start at 1:35 pm on Wednesday and the final is set for 3:20 pm EST on Friday.

Meanwhile, Russell just missed the cut, finishing 25th overall, but the sixth and final place went to Steven Solomon of Australia, who ran 45.82 in heat two. Incidentally, two automatic qualifiers - Philip Osei of Canada and Anthony Zambrano if Colombia came in 24th and 26th respectively.

Russell, 27, would have needed at least his season's best of 45.28 to advance. Despite not achieving it, he was still pleased to be here competing in an individual event as opposed to just focusing on the men's 4 x 400m relay, in which the Bahamas has not qualified to compete in.

"It was a good run. It's been a long season," summed up Russell, who came here from his studies at Florida State University. "I gave it all I can. I can't feel bad about my performance. To be doing school and training, it's been hard trying to juggle the two. It's been a li’l tough, but I'm working on it."

Looking back at his race, the Grand Bahamian said he could have put himself in a better position in the first half of the race, but when he tried to come back, it was a little too late. He couldn't catch Norman, who breezed through the line as Jamaica's Demish Gaye followed in 45.02 with Botswana's Leungo Scotch taking the third qualifying spot in 45.10. Kuwait's Yousef Karam earned one of the fastest losing qualifying spots with 45.74 in fourth place.