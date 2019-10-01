Shaunae Wins 400m Semifinal

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DOHA, Qatar: Although she had to do it coming from behind, Shaunae Miller-Uibo stormed into the final of the women's 400 metres in 49.66 seconds - a time even she was surprised with - in the International Amateur Athletic Federation's 17th World Championships.

Running behind Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who took control of the first half of the race at the Khalifa International Stadium on day five of the championships on Tuesday, Miller-Uibo powered ahead on the final curve.

She used her 6-foot, 1-inch frame to move into another gear and it was just a matter of what the gap would be between her and the rest of the field. As she headed to the finish line, American Wadeline Jonathas made an attempt to close in, coming in second in a lifetime best of 50.07.

Jackson faded into third in 50.10 in what turned out to be the fastest heat of the three contested. As Miller-Uibo took the top spot overall, Jonathas got the third and Jackson was fourth. Occupying the second spot was Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser, who is expected to be Miller-Uibo's stiffest challenge in the final on Thursday night.

Naser, the 21-year-old World's silver medalist, set the pace in winning heat one in 49.79, well ahead of defending champion American Phyllis Francis, who turned in a season's best of 50.22 for second and fifth overall. Jamaican Stephanie-Ann McPherson won the third and final heat in 50.70 for the sixth best time.

Miller-Uibo, the 25-year-old 2016 Olympic champion, is seeking her first world championship title after a fourth place finish in 2017 when she attempted the 200/400m double. She came back from a disastrous climax at the line in the one-lap race to pick up the bronze in the half-lap event.

In these championships, her concentration is solely on the 400m and she made sure her rivals are aware of it.

"I am feeling good. I just tried to take it easy and get ready for the final," Miller-Uibo said. "I am in great shape, so I'm looking forward to the final."

She said that, after watching Jackson take the early lead, she maintained her composure and waited for the opportune time to strike. When she did, she said it was all about setting herself up for the final in two days.

"I'm going to go out there and give it my all. I'm looking for the best," she predicted. "I'm expected to go out there and try and get the title."

Miller-Uibo said she can't focus on anybody else and can only take care of her own destiny. The only way to do that is to run her race.

On what will it take to win, Miller-Uibo said she's not going to peg another time on it. She just wants to do what she has to to get across the line as the world champion. With a day to recuperate from the first two rounds, Miller-Uibo hopes to be well rested to complete her mission on Thursday night.