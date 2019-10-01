United Nations Gives $1m To Hurricane Recovery

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis welcomed an announcement by the United Nations Development Programme that it will contribute $1m for Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts in The Bahamas.

During his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, September 27, Dr Minnis encouraged the UNDP to expand its network, which is already working with St Lucia, Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda, to include The Bahamas.

“I was very pleased to learn of the UNDP’s contribution to Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts,” said Dr Minnis.

“We will rebuild stronger and better than before, and with more resilience, but we cannot do it on our own. We also need assistance from our international allies and partners to confront the challenges we face as a country as a result of Hurricane Dorian.”

The UNDP funding will guarantee technical assistance in early recovery interventions for crucial areas, according to the programme. It will also help promote environmentally sustainable resilient infrastructure; develop national and local capacities for disaster-risk reduction and recovery; and support livelihoods and economic recovery of most vulnerable communities.

Since the passage of Hurricane Dorian, the UNDP has been working alongside other UN agencies to support the affected islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama to address both immediate and long-term recovery needs. Recovery experts have already been deployed to rapid recovery assessments and to support the organisation of the recovery efforts.

The UNDP helps countries to address diverse development challenges related to building resilience to crises and shocks. It also supports efforts to eradicate poverty and accelerate structural transformation for sustainable development.