United Nations Gives $1m To Hurricane Recovery

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis welcomed an announcement by the United Nations Development Programme that it will contribute $1m for Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts in The Bahamas.
During his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, September 27, Dr Minnis encouraged the UNDP to expand its network, which is already working with St Lucia, Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda, to include The Bahamas.
“I was very pleased to learn of the UNDP’s contribution to Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts,” said Dr Minnis.
“We will rebuild stronger and better than before, and with more resilience, but we cannot do it on our own. We also need assistance from our international allies and partners to confront the challenges we face as a country as a result of Hurricane Dorian.”
The UNDP funding will guarantee technical assistance in early recovery interventions for crucial areas, according to the programme. It will also help promote environmentally sustainable resilient infrastructure; develop national and local capacities for disaster-risk reduction and recovery; and support livelihoods and economic recovery of most vulnerable communities.
Since the passage of Hurricane Dorian, the UNDP has been working alongside other UN agencies to support the affected islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama to address both immediate and long-term recovery needs. Recovery experts have already been deployed to rapid recovery assessments and to support the organisation of the recovery efforts.
The UNDP helps countries to address diverse development challenges related to building resilience to crises and shocks. It also supports efforts to eradicate poverty and accelerate structural transformation for sustainable development.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Wow! Only $1 million in financial aid from the UN.
And this after our Creole speaking Minister of Foreign Affairs (Darren Henfield) and our PM, and their respective entourages, recently visited NYC to support the UN's climate change concerns presented to the world. Our PM even addressed the UN General Assembly on the devastating impacts of Dorian and the vulnerability of The Bahamas to global warming and rising sea levels.
Here's what Wikipedia has to say about the support that Haiti received after it was hit by the major earthquake in 2010:
As the extent of the catastrophe unfolded, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon commented: "There is no doubt that we are facing a major humanitarian emergency and that a major relief effort will be required". The U.N. mobilized an emergency response team to help coordinate humanitarian relief efforts.
The Security Council authorised an increase of 3,500 troops and police of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti in Resolution 1908.
The World Bank provided extra funding of $100 million to support recovery and reconstruction in Haiti.
UNICEF made an emergency appeal for assistance to aid the victims.
The World Health Organization sent a "12-member team of health and logistics experts."
The World Food Program provided over 200 staff members on the ground, with their rapid-response team supporting the entire humanitarian effort.
The International Atomic Energy Agency sent eight mobile medical X-ray machines to Haiti.
The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs established a coordination office in Haiti to coordinate the international relief effort in support of the Government of Haiti.
I don't mean to sound like an ingrate, but by comparison it sure does seem we got short changed by the UN, especially given that The Bahamas is a satellite state of Haiti. Oh well, it is what it is.
