Gaither Finishes Eighth In 200m Final

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DOHA, Qatar: As fate would have it, Tynia Gaither drew lane eight again and finished in that same position in the women's 200 metres final at the International Amateur Athletic Federation's 17th World Championships as she did two years ago in London, England.

Running blinded in "no man's land”, Gaither couldn't make up the deficit coming off the curve and watched as the field pulled away from her in the Khalifa International Stadium. Yet, she gave it her best shot, crossing the line in 22.90.

"Not even close," were the first words Gaither uttered as she tried to describe her finish. "I guess I was tired (running the rounds in both the 100 and 200m) as she attempted the sprint double. "I have to take the bad with the good and move on."

Dina Asher-Smith clinched victory for Great Britain with a new national record of 21.88 to add to her silver in the 100m. American Brittany Brown did a personal best of 22.22 for the silver and Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji earned the bronze in 22.51.

Gaither, 26, admitted that she wished she had not contested the sprint double, but it was a decision that she will have to live with as she gets back to the drawing board for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.