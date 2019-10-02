Smart Phone Launch Kicks-Off Btc's Small Business Month

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has launched its Small Business Month by unveiling the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - the latest in a new line of premium smart phones.

Garfield "Garry" Sinclair, BTC's chief executive, said: "We are continuing to enable our small business customers by providing them with the latest devices and technology. We thought that it was appropriate to merge the launch of BTC's Small Business Month with the release of the Galaxy Note 10 to our already impressive device line-up.

"The business community was eager for this device, as evidenced by the sales results during Saturday's launch. Small businesses account for nearly 80 percent of businesses in the country, and we are focused on providing solutions to meet the needs of this growing segment."

The Galaxy Note 10 is available at all BTC locations nationwide. Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are available in Aura Glow and Black.

"For years the Galaxy Note series has helped millions of loyal users around the world pursue their passions and achieve their goals, and with the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is helping users do more of what they love," said Samuel Kim, mobile business manager of Samsung Electronics.

"The Galaxy Note 10 reimagines this promise for the modern Note fan who uses their smart phone to take their productivity and creativity to the next level, and who effortlessly flows between ideas and endeavours at a moment's notice."

Saturday's ten-hour launch event was held at BTC's Mall at Marathon store with live entertainment, treats and special gifts for customers purchasing the device. The event concluded with a "Mellow Blue" happy hour in-store.

BTC used this to launch a food drive asking customers to donate canned goods to the Red Cross to assist persons affected by Hurricane Dorian. BTC will host its Small Business Conference on October 31 at the Baha Mar Convention Centre.