Three Accused Of Robbery With Violence In Freeport

THREE Freeport men were charged with robbery with violence in the Freeport Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Sterling Christie Jr, 20, of Nelson Road; Bradley Curry, 24, of Pine Tree Close; and Tyreke Mallory, 26, of Scott Avenue, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith.

It is alleged that on September 23, at Freeport, the accused men robbed Brenda Hill of a red coloured handbag containing items valued at $230. It is also alleged that during the robbery the men used violence towards Ms Hill.

Simone Brown represented Christie.

Magistrate Smith told the men that due to the nature of the charge they were not required to enter a plea. Bail was denied, but they were told they could make a bail application to the Supreme Court.

The three men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until December 3 when a voluntary bill of indictment will be served.

Mallory was also accused of robbing a man at gunpoint of $7.

It is alleged that on September 20 at Freeport, Mallory, while being concerned with others and armed with a handgun, robbed Godfrey Wilson of $7 cash.

The accused - who was not represented by counsel -- was not required to enter a plea to the charge which is an indictable offence. On this matter, he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until December 3 when a VBI will be served.

Curry was also charged separately with deceit of a public officer. It is alleged that on September 24, the accused provided a false statement to Police Corporal Dean.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $2,500 bail with one suretor. The case was adjourned to December 3.