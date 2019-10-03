Canada Firm Offers 24/7 Crisis Support

A CANADIAN human resources and tech company has opened its 24/7 crisis support line to help anyone affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The company, Morneau Shepell, also made a financial donation to the Canadian Red Cross to support the efforts of the Red Cross in The Bahamas.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the communities that have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian and the residents who have been displaced from their homes or lost a loved one as a result of the destruction,” said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer. “Immediately following the hurricane, we initiated critical incident support in Nassau and Freeport and continue working with our local partner, First Access, to provide onsite support to our clients in the country. We are here to provide members of the community with the support they need to cope with this tragic event.”

A crisis or traumatic event can trigger overwhelming emotional response. Members of communities impacted by these losses can call Morneau Shepell for crisis and trauma support at 1.855.272.5612. When calling the crisis line, individuals receive crisis counselling support and/or a referral to community resources.

The company’s employee and family assistance programme is available to existing clients through the designated toll-free number or by visiting workhealthlife.com, according to a press release.