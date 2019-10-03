Freeport Store Releases 22 Due To 90% Fall-Off

By YOURI KEMP

A major Freeport hardware and supply store has been forced to let more than one-third of its employees go after Hurricane Dorian wiped out 90 percent of its revenue and inventory.

James Rolle, the Dolly Madison Home Centre's general manager, said the store re-opened last week Monday but is only able to sell products for outside lawn care in addition to batteries and lights.

He disclosed that the company was left with no choice but to release 22 staff due to the depressed business levels, while another two relocated to New Providence because they lost their homes in the storm. Dolly Madison is currently operating with 39 staff compared to a pre-Dorian level of 63.

"We're just selling the basic household things that people need, including motor oil and butane gas for portable stoves," Mr Rolle said. "We opened a small portion of our store last week Monday.

"We have staff still in the main store area organising space and cleaning up after the flooding. We will activate and expand when we get things all cleaned up. We have lost about 90 percent of daily revenue. Our offerings are very limited now."

Mr Rolle identified "house and kitchenware supplies, like pots and pans along with pillows and spreads, all of it is not available to us", as areas where the revenue and inventory loss is occurring.

Asked by Tribune Business when Dolly Madison will be fully open and restored, he added: "We can't say at the moment. Everything has to happen in stages. We can't just open the store at one time; it has to be a gradual process." Mr Rolle said about 90 percent of Dolly Madison's entire inventory was wiped out by Hurricane Dorian.

"The immediate step is to deal with the insurance company," he added. Mr Rolle said that he and his staff also have to see what the family of the late Don Roberts Snr, their owner, intend to do, particularly his wife, who is now the principal of the building and company, along with the board of trustees.

"Prior to the storm we employed 63 persons, and there was a decision made to keep everyone on to help clean up and to help us see the way forward," Mr Rolle said. "But, last week Friday, we had to let go 22 people in addition to having two others persons having to leave the company and island of Grand Bahama altogether for them to relocate to New Providence due to home loss after the storm.

"So we are currently working with a team of 39 employees total right now. We simply could not keep that additional 22 staff members on with the money we are currently making. We are using the persons retained in the reorganising and cleaning-up of the store now."

Mr Rolle continued: "We had no communication with the Port Authority on any business restoration matter. What I understand is that the Port Authority may be working with the Chamber of Commerce here, but I have heard nothing else.

"But I just want to say that Dolly Madison's owners and trustees really feel as though the company is going to be here for a while, and the business resilience is going to be here and we will come back stronger than before."