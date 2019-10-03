No Injuries As Plane Crashes In Cross Winds

POLICE are investigating a plane crash which occurred on Tuesday at Pitts Town Airport, Crooked Island.

Shortly after 3pm, a PA32 Cherokee 6 aircraft, registration #N38677, left Deadman’s Cay, Long Island en route to Pitts Town Airport, with four passengers on board. As the aircraft began its final approach to the runway, it encountered cross winds, which caused it to crash onto the runway, police said.

There was major damage to the aircraft, however no one was injured during this incident, police added.

This matter will be referred to the Department Civil Aviation for further investigation.