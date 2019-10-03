Police Give Advice After Spate Of Armed Robberies

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a spate of recent armed robberies in the capital, Superintendent Shanta Knowles urged residents and business owners to be vigilant and to take all necessary precautions to remain safe.

Supt Knowles encouraged business owners to secure their properties and to invest in surveillance cameras.

"Ensure doors and windows are cleared of signs and posters that can obstruct the view of those passing. We encourage the use of surveillance cameras, but we ask that you have them installed and have them checked to make sure they are in proper working condition always.

"We don't encourage a large amount of cash kept on the property. We ask that you make bank deposits as frequently as possible, and if possible, using the armoured vehicles."

Supt Knowles warned residents to take precautions when heading home, especially at night.

"We ask residents when they are returning home to call someone and let them know that you are on the way home so that proper lighting can be around their property. To always be aware of your surroundings, once you pull into the yard or near to your home look at property, in the yard and the neighbour's yard next to you to ensure no one is lurking around," she said.

"If you see someone lurking around just drive off and call the police. The police will always come to assist. We encourage people to always be aware of their surroundings, who should be in the neighbourhood, who is usually in the neighbourhood or on the street at a particular time."

She also urged people to avoid keeping large sums of cash, expensive jewellery and important documents on them.

When asked what someone should do if they feel like they're being followed, Supt Knowles said not to go home and suggested driving to the nearest police station.

She said: "Or drive to an area that is well-lit and populated until you can get some help. Until you can see where the vehicle is going and get a proper description of it or until you can get a proper escort home. If you see someone driving behind, you do not go home. Go somewhere you can get help."

Her comments came as police said they were looking for three suspects connected with three separate armed robberies committed Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, shortly after 11pm on Monday, a woman was near Freedom Farm, Joe Farrington Road when she was approached by an armed man. The suspect forced her to withdraw cash from two ATM machines, before robbing her of the funds and her vehicle. Police reported her car was later recovered.

In the second incident, shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, a woman was in the parking lot of a business on Carmichael Road, when an armed man approached and got in the vehicle. The suspect forced the victim to drive to a dirt road off Cowpen Road, where he robbed her of a handbag containing cash and other items, before fleeing the scene in a grey Nissan vehicle.

In the last incident, shortly after 9pm, a woman was at a church on Cordeaux Avenue, when she was approached by an armed man who robbed her of a handbag that contained cash and personal documents before fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).