Bottling Company And Partners Offer Support

IN the weeks post Hurricane Dorian, many Bahamians are suffering devastating losses and now find themselves displaced and reliant on other for their basic needs.

Recognising the enormous need for supplies, funds and assistance, Coca-Cola partners have mobilised to support, relief and recovery efforts for Bahamian communities.

First to react was Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers (CCPRB). As the local bottler of Coca-Cola in Puerto Rico, CCPRB understood firsthand the damage a storm of this magnitude can do. Puerto Rico was ravaged by Hurricane Maria back in 2017. Mere days after the passing of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, CCPRB organised donation and supply drives with both the Puerto Rico business community and general public.

Less than a week after the passage of the storm, the first plane of relief items arrived into Nassau. Another four planes quickly followed. Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers has also served as a collection point for relief supplies, and received four containers worth of relief items. These materials were imported last week by Caribbean Bottling, local Coca-Cola bottlers, and distribution between Abaco, Grand Bahama and New Providence shelters has commenced.

Dedicated members of the Caribbean Bottling Company team have been working tirelessly to sort and distribute the supplies received. Working with local organisations and shelters, the supplies received are given directly to those in need. The swift response of the people of Puerto Rico and the local partners has made an incredible impact to the ongoing relief efforts.

“We thank Alberto de la Cruz, president and CEO of Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers, for his personal donation as well as organising the donation drives. We also thank the people of Puerto Rico for their selflessness in our time of need.” said Caribbean Bottling Co CEO Walter Wells. “Receiving this level of support from our Coca-Cola family is a testament to the company’s mission to support the communities in which we operate.”

Caribbean Bottling Company has been instrumental in the distribution of supplies locally and continues to work closely with the Salvation Army, Red Cross, local shelters and private donors to hand out beverages, food items, baby items, batteries, generators and more.