Ian Ferguson: Retaining Top Talent Requires Just Reward

Every employee wants to feel valued and appreciated for their efforts at work. Most employees also want to advance with new and expanded roles and pay. Sadly, most employers find themselves in a quandry where they are simply not able to promote everyone or give everyone the pay increase they desire.

It can become a very thin line between placing your company in the red and appeasing all of the staff looking for a few extra dollars. Rewards are a powerful tool used for employee engagement. Recognising and rewarding your employees effectively is crucial for retaining top talent and keeping staff happy. This discussion today provides a list of creative ways to incentivise employees in today’s Bahamian workforce:

At the top of the list is free food. A staff cafeteria where employees get a meal that they enjoy goes a long way in savings. Most grateful employees would view this as a blessing. Vacation Vouchers. Vacation is a blessing to both employer and employee. This time of refreshing is vital to healthy employees. Travel vouchers are a great way to celebrate great employees. Health programmes and gym membership. Health is wealth, and a healthy employee (mental and physical) will yield higher results. Awards Day. Create a metric with clear, objective standards and give practical prizes that employees would value. Sometimes just knowing that you are appreciated is all team members need. Surprise birthday treats. A personalised birthday gift sends the message that you know, value and appreciate every one of your staff members. Access to the latest promotional gadgets. The giveaway cell phone case, t-shirt, coffee mug and portable cell phone charger can all be used by your associates. Give them the gadgets first and then distribute to the customers and partners. Employee party. Go big and make it lavish. Extravagant parties that employees talk about across the town are a great way to change the impression of staff towards their employment.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at iferguson@bahamas.com.