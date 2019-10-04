Patricia Minnis To Launch Mentoring For Girls

By RIEL MAJOR

WHILE celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child, Patricia Minnis, the wife of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, will launch a women and girls mentoring coalition next week.

In 2011, the United Nations declared October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child.

Speaking to reporters yesterday at the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, Mrs Minnis said after the opening on Wednesday October 9 at Government House, young girls from various schools will view organisations, learning what each organisation has offer them.

“We are here with Dr Jacintha Higgs, we have Ministry of Youth, (Ministry of) Health and (Ministry of) Education. We are partnering to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child and also to launch the women and girls mentoring coalition,” she said.

“It is my esteemed privilege and pleasure to join forces with this awesome body in regard to celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child.”

Mrs Minnis said the mission of this coalition is to train, motivate and empower women and girls through mentorship organisations and assist in funding in their programmes through national and International partnership.

She said: “The purpose of this coalition is to bring more effective and efficient delivery of programmes, to design and obtain funding for and or run a needed intervention in the community.

“To increase communications between groups and break down stereotypes, to revitalise the sagging energies of member groups who are trying to do much and create long time social change.”