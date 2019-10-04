Raw Sewage Coming From Drains At Shelter

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell said raw sewage is sprouting from the drains of the Fox Hill Community Centre, the shelter housing scores of people affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Last month, Fox Hill MP Shonel Ferguson told The Tribune the number of people staying at the centre posed problems for the centre’s sewage system, requiring the cesspit be pumped frequently. Good Samaritans donated money to facilitate this, she said.

Mr Mitchell said in his statement: “I am advised that raw sewage is coming up through the drains of the Fox Hill Community Centre. This is because too many people are sheltered there and the building was not meant to deal with long term sheltering of people. The cesspit has required constant pumping and obviously something has now gone amiss. The day before, one of the air conditioning units reportedly stopped working because items of clothing were hung around the machinery.

“The building is privately owned. The government was granted the use of the building as a temporary shelter. This was done even though the government reneged on its agreement to maintain the building and staff. Now they have taken over the building and it has been wrecked with no end in sight and no idea how the damage and maintenance and repairs will be afforded. I make this a public matter as the health and safety of the shelter occupants are now at risk.”

Ms Ferguson did not respond to a Tribune request for comment yesterday.

The property on which the centre resides was acquired by former minister of housing, the late George Mackey in the 1990s and conveyed to the Fox Hill Development to be held in trust for Fox Hill residents.

A multi-purpose auditorium, constructed after the Progressive Liberal Party regained power in 2002, was developed into a world-class facility during the last Christie administration with help from the Inter-American Development Bank and its Citizen Security Programme.

The Minnis administration has clashed with the non-profit organisation that owns the facility over its ownership structure and payment of its expenses.