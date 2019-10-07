Equisoft Donates $30,000 To Aid Ranfurly Homes

IN a show of support after the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, Equisoft, a software solutions partner of Family Guardian Insurance, donated $30,000 to the Ranfurly Homes For Children.

The donation is meant to cover the 24-hour nursing care required by four of its newly displaced residents from Grand Bahama who have significant health issues. These issues range from cerebral palsy to diabetes, high blood pressure and congenital heart disorders.

These children are four of 25 displaced children from the children's homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco who were welcomed by The Ranfurly Homes in New Providence. This donation was very timely and well received as Ranfurly is a private, non-affiliated children's home that is supported by private donations, fundraising events and a government grant.

"Equisoft reached out to us and asked how best they could help," said Ramona Neely, vice president, home service sales at Family Guardian Insurance. "They wanted to support our community and acted like a real partner who cares. We really value what they did."

Catherine Chisnall-Mitchell, board member at The Ranfurly Homes, said: "We at Ranfurly Homes for Children are deeply grateful to Equisoft and Family Guardian for this wonderful and generous gift of support which will go a long way to meeting the needs in this essential area of care. We at Ranfurly wish our children to not just survive the storms - but thrive in the sunshine and are enormously touched, inspired and appreciative of all the community effort to care for our youth."