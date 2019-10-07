Man In Hospital After Stabbing

NEW Providence police are investigating a stabbing incident which left a man with injuries on Saturday, October 5.

Shortly after 9pm, a group of men were at Third Street, Coconut Grove, when an altercation occurred between them, resulting in one male being stabbed, police said. The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police also said they arrested two people after they were found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs during anti-crime operations conducted throughout New Providence over the weekend.

The operations targeted people involved in criminal activities, prolific offenders, those wanted for outstanding court warrants and liquor licenced premises operating outside the conditions of their licences.

These operations were led by divisional commanders from southeastern, southwestern and eastern divisions.